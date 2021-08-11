$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EPAC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
