$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,147. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.