$0.39 EPS Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $817.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.