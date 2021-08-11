$0.39 EPS Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $817.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

