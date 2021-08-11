-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EYEG opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.15. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

