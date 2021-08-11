$0.51 EPS Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

