$0.51 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of TTGT opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

