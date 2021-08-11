$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

