$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,381. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 85.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

