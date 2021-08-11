$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVL shares. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 4,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,607. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.