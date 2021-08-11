0xBitcoin Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $694,406.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.