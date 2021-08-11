$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.07. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.