-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 1,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,892,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

