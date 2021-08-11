$1.27 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 268,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,139. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

