$1.30 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 5,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $152,054.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,269 shares of company stock worth $632,647. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.