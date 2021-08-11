$1.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $610,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $28.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.47 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $157.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

ASND stock opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.