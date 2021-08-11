$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.48. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.