1-800-FLOWERS.COM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,017 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,451% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95.
In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
