1-800-FLOWERS.COM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,017 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,451% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

