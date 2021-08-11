101,857 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $21,461,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCPU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

