104,251 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $6,031,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $999,000.

OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

