10,451 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

U traded up $14.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.35. 11,151,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,268. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a PE ratio of -104.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $11,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,626 shares of company stock valued at $115,711,564.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.