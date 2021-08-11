1,092,705 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Acquired by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,092,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,000. Zhihu accounts for 11.8% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned about 0.19% of Zhihu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $87,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 776.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE ZH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 1,539,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

