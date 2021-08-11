111,079 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,079 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,033,000. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,044. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,285 shares of company stock worth $24,139,944. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

