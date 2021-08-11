$113.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $113.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $113.01 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $447.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.
RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research
raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
RMBS opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
About Rambus
Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.
