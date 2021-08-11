$12.79 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce $12.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.58 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $50.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $52.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.07 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

