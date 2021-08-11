121,206 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,564,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606,059. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $601.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.