$124.07 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $124.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.58 million and the highest is $124.50 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $485.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.70 million, with estimates ranging from $556.56 million to $578.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAND. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.35. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

