$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the highest is $127.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $115.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPX opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

