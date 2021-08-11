13,184 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.