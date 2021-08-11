$14.37 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report sales of $14.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.04 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

MCHX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

