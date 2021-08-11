$150.83 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report sales of $150.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.25 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $777.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $873.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $957.99 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $907.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $246,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

