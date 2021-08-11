$151.14 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $151.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the highest is $152.34 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after buying an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after buying an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.