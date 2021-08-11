$152.15 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $152.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the highest is $161.80 million. Renasant posted sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $642.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

