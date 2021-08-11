153,283 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,223,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,328,443. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,897. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.