155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.44 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.