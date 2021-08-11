15,675 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in JOYY by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JOYY by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

YY stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.