$161.78 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $161.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.80 million and the lowest is $144.40 million. Repligen reported sales of $94.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $641.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.19 million to $644.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $747.47 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $784.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Repligen stock opened at $250.13 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $256.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.47.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

