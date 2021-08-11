1,672 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $709.30. 172,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $653.14. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

