18,757 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

ORCL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $89.73. 302,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,236,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.