$19.26 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.83 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $116.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

IMGN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

