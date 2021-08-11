197,839 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,326,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 4.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 70.1% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

CRM traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.12. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.12 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

