1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,389.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003813 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $211,988.25 and $93,389.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00151281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00157072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.26 or 0.99943930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00862240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

