$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Masco by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 102,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

