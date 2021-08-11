$2.19 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 million and the lowest is $1.83 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $11.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.21 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHUN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

