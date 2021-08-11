$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the highest is $2.66 million. Curis reported sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Curis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Curis by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRIS stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

