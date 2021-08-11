$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

QUIK opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

