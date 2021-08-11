$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUIK. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $59.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

