204,224 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 204,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,910,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.23% of Equinix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,834. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $806.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,386. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 209.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $814.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

