21,673 Shares in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VALQ. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,433 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000.

NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

