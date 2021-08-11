21,891 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 647,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,336. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $127.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

