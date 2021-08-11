22,288 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

