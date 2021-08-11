22,519 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

